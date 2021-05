FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Thursday.