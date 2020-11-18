Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-U.S. airlines to fly Boeing 737 MAX again after FAA lifts ban

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines were quick to announce an
expected timeline for returning Boeing's 737 MAX to
service, after the U.S.  Federal Aviation Administration lifted
a 20-month flight ban on the jet and cleared it for
flying.
    The MAX was grounded after two fatal crashes that killed 346
people within five months in 2018 and 2019 and led to a
hailstorm of investigations.
    U.S. airlines can now start flying commercially once they
have completed the FAA's requirements, though flights elsewhere
will depend on approval from other regulators across the globe.
    
 U.S. airline                Expected timeline  USN
                             for MAX return     
 American Airlines           Dec. 29                        
 United Airlines             Q1 2021                        
 Southwest Airlines          Q2 2021                        
 Alaska Air Group            March 2021                     
 
 (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
