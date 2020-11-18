Brazil edges toward approval of Boeing's 737 MAX after U.S. move

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC is continuing to evaluate the safety of Boeing Co's BA.N 737 MAX, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANAC said that, after an approval by the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S on Wednesday, it will take the final steps that would allow the airplane model to return to operation in Latin America’s largest market.

The Brazilian regulator said that the sole operator of the 737 MAX in Brazil, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA, would be responsible for demonstrating its adoption of relevant safety protocols following the finalization of approvals.