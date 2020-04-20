CDB Financial Leasing cancels purchase of 29 Boeing 737 MAX jets

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - China Development Bank (CDB) Financial Leasing Co said on Monday it had agreed with Boeing Co to cancel the purchase of 29 undelivered 737 MAX jets.

The model has been grounded globally for more than a year following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. CDB Financial Leasing said it retained an order for another 70 of the planes that also have yet to be delivered.

The lessor also said that all 737 MAX 10 jets still on order will be switched to the smaller 737 MAX 8 model, and 20 deliveries will be deferred to dates in 2024, 2025 and 2026. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)