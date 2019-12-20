U.S. transport chief said economic issues not a factor in 737 MAX's safety review

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told Reuters on Friday that the economic impact of Boeing Co’s planned halt of 737 MAX production is not a factor in regulators’ ongoing review of when to unground the plane involved in two fatal crashes.

Chao said the White House has not pressured the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to speed up its review. She said the White House Council of Economic Advisers had conducted a study of the economic impact of the grounding, which forced Boeing to halt deliveries in March. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)