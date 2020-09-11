Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Regulatory News - Americas

Key U.S. senators back requiring FAA disclosure of risk assessments after fatal plane crashes

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will vote on Wednesday to require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to quickly disclose risk assessments after a fatal airplane crash.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican, and the committee’s top Democrat Maria Cantwell, saidon Friday they had agreed on a bipartisan series of sweeping reforms to how the FAA certifies new airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, according to the 70-page joint proposal seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up