FACTBOX-Airlines remove 737 MAX jets as Boeing flags possible production issue

 (Adds aircraft affected at Brazil's Gol Linhas)
    April 9 (Reuters) - Some airlines have been forced to remove
Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from their schedule again after
the planemaker warned of a potential production issue.
    
    The issue is not related to a key safety system called MCAS
that was tied to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people,
leading to a 20-month safety ban for the aircraft.  
    Boeing said on Friday it wants 16 737 MAX operators to check
and verify "that a sufficient ground path exists for a component
of the electrical power system."
    The issue affects about 90 737 MAX jets, sources told
Reuters. 
    Boeing has told airline and leasing companies that the
repairs could take a matter of hours or a few days, according to
a notification seen by Reuters.
    Here are the operators who have laid out the details of the
impact from the U.S. planemaker's latest 737 MAX issue:

 AIRLINE           NO. OF AIRCRAFT    REMARKS
                   AFFECTED           
 Alaska Air        Removed all four   
                   of its 737-9 MAX   
                   planes from        
                   service            
                                      
 American          Removed 17 of its  Has 24 other 737 MAX
 Airlines          41 737 MAX         aircraft in fleet not
                   airplanes          affected by this issue as
                                      they were produced and
                                      delivered prior to the
                                      ungrounding
                                      
 Brazil's Gol      Gol says one of    
 Linhas Aereas     its 737 MAX        
 Inteligentes      aircraft is        
                   affected by the    
                   issue              
                                      
 Southwest         Removed 30 of its  To swap flights
 Airlines          58 737 MAX 8       previously scheduled with
                   aircraft because   the 737 MAX with other
                   of Boeing's        aircraft in its fleet,
                   notification       and anticipates "minimal
                                      disruption" to its
                                      operation
                                      
 United Airlines   Removed 16 of its  UAL is working to swap
                   30 MAX airplanes   out aircraft to minimize
                                      the impact to its
                                      customers
                                      
 WestJet           WestJet has a      WestJet says it has full
                   fleet of 14        confidence in the safety
                   Boeing 737 MAX     of the aircraft
                   aircraft and one   
                   aircraft has been  
                   recommended for    
                   inspection         
                                      
 
    Here is a breakdown of 737 MAX supplied since deliveries
resumed in December following a 20-month grounding. Figures are
available up to end-February. (Source: Boeing)
    
 PERIOD      AIRLINE                          NO. OF 737 MAX
                                              DELIVERIES
 December    American Airlines                   10
 2020        Business jet customer                1
             CIT Aerospace LLC                    4
             Copa Airlines                        1
             SMBC Aviation Capital                3
             United Airlines                      8
                                              
                                              
 January     Alaska Air                           2
 2021        American Airlines                    5
             CDB Aviation                         1
             Copa Airlines                        2
             SMBC Aviation Capital                6
             United Airlines                      5
                                              
 February    Air Lease                            2
 2021        Alaska Air                           1
             American Airlines                    1
             Business jet customer                1
             Copa Airlines                        2
             SMBC Aviation Capital                1
             Southwest Airlines                   5
             TUI Travel Plc                       1
             United Airlines                      3
             WestJet                              1
                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru, David Shepardson in Washington, Marcelo Rochabrun in
Sao Paulo, Tim Hepher in Paris and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago;
Editing by Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)
