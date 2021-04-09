FACTBOX-Airlines remove 737 MAX jets as Boeing flags possible production issue

(Adds aircraft affected at Brazil's Gol Linhas) April 9 (Reuters) - Some airlines have been forced to remove Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from their schedule again after the planemaker warned of a potential production issue. The issue is not related to a key safety system called MCAS that was tied to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, leading to a 20-month safety ban for the aircraft. Boeing said on Friday it wants 16 737 MAX operators to check and verify "that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system." The issue affects about 90 737 MAX jets, sources told Reuters. Boeing has told airline and leasing companies that the repairs could take a matter of hours or a few days, according to a notification seen by Reuters. Here are the operators who have laid out the details of the impact from the U.S. planemaker's latest 737 MAX issue: AIRLINE NO. OF AIRCRAFT REMARKS AFFECTED Alaska Air Removed all four of its 737-9 MAX planes from service American Removed 17 of its Has 24 other 737 MAX Airlines 41 737 MAX aircraft in fleet not airplanes affected by this issue as they were produced and delivered prior to the ungrounding Brazil's Gol Gol says one of Linhas Aereas its 737 MAX Inteligentes aircraft is affected by the issue Southwest Removed 30 of its To swap flights Airlines 58 737 MAX 8 previously scheduled with aircraft because the 737 MAX with other of Boeing's aircraft in its fleet, notification and anticipates "minimal disruption" to its operation United Airlines Removed 16 of its UAL is working to swap 30 MAX airplanes out aircraft to minimize the impact to its customers WestJet WestJet has a WestJet says it has full fleet of 14 confidence in the safety Boeing 737 MAX of the aircraft aircraft and one aircraft has been recommended for inspection Here is a breakdown of 737 MAX supplied since deliveries resumed in December following a 20-month grounding. Figures are available up to end-February. (Source: Boeing) PERIOD AIRLINE NO. OF 737 MAX DELIVERIES December American Airlines 10 2020 Business jet customer 1 CIT Aerospace LLC 4 Copa Airlines 1 SMBC Aviation Capital 3 United Airlines 8 January Alaska Air 2 2021 American Airlines 5 CDB Aviation 1 Copa Airlines 2 SMBC Aviation Capital 6 United Airlines 5 February Air Lease 2 2021 Alaska Air 1 American Airlines 1 Business jet customer 1 Copa Airlines 2 SMBC Aviation Capital 1 Southwest Airlines 5 TUI Travel Plc 1 United Airlines 3 WestJet 1 (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru, David Shepardson in Washington, Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo, Tim Hepher in Paris and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)