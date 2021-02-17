UAE regulator lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft lands during an evaluation flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing 737 MAX planes to resume flying, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The plane was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Emirati carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

The United States lifted its ban in November, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.

“Lifting the ban on the plane is a result of intensive efforts by the authority’s technical committee which evaluated all the technical requirements from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and the European Aviation Safety Agency,” said Saif al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority.