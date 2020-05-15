Ethiopian Airlines CEO expects settlement with Boeing by end-June

ADDIS ABABA, May 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing over the 737 MAX plane crash in March last year by end of June, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday.

“We have invited Boeing to discuss compensation. It’s compensation for the grounded MAX...there is also compensation for delayed delivery of the MAX that was supposed to come and loss of revenue,” he said.

“By the end of June, which is the end of our fiscal year, we should have something...meaning compensation.”