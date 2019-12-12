FAA chief tells Boeing CEO to focus on quality, timeliness of data submissions -email

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. FAA told Boeing Co’s chief executive on Thursday the U.S. planemaker should focus on the quality and timeliness of data submittals for FAA review, according to an email from an FAA official to U.S. lawmakers seen by Reuters.

U.S. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson made clear the FAA’s certification requirements must be 100% complete before 737 MAX can return to service, according to the email which summarized Thursday’s meeting between Dickson and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.