UAE's flydubai says fleet not affected by possible 737 MAX electrical issue

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates airline flydubai said on Sunday its 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets were not affected by a potential electrical problem in certain jets.
Other airlines withdrew dozens of 737 MAX aircraft from service on Friday after Boeing warned of a possible electrical insulation fault in the recent production of some aircraft.
The glitch is not related to computer design problems that contributed to a 20-month safety ban after two deadly crashes.
The new problem, regulators said, involved the electrical grounding - or connections designed to maintain safety in the event of a surge of voltage - inside a backup power control system.
“Following a briefing from Boeing we can confirm that none of flydubai’s fleet of MAX aircraft are affected,” an airline spokeswoman said in an email.
Flydubai resumed 737 MAX services last Thursday.
