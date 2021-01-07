Boeing 737 crash victim families still suing planemaker after DOJ settlement

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Families of victims of a Boeing 737 MAX crash on Ethiopian Airlines are moving forward with civil litigation against the planemaker in Chicago, despite its settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, plaintiffs’ lawyers said on Thursday.

Boeing’s $2.5 billion sets aside $500 million for relatives of the 289 victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash and a Lion Air crash five months earlier in a deal that lawyers said only strengthens the families’ lawsuits against the planemaker.