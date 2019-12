OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air hopes to secure a deal with Boeing by year-end over compensation for the grounding of the MAX 737 aircraft, the budget carrier’s acting CEO told a podcast released by brokerage DNB Markets.

The recording was made on Dec. 11, and released on Dec. 18, the brokerage said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)