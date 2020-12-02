Ryanair close to new Boeing 737 MAX jetliner order -sources

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair is close to placing an order for dozens of additional Boeing 737 MAX jets in a boost to the U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety grounding, industry sources said.

Europe’s largest low-fare carrier, which has an option to expand its current order by 75 jets to 210 aircraft, declined to comment. Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jon Boyle)