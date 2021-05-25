Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has agreed to buy an additional 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with a low-cost configuration, with deliveries due to begin later this year, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which had previously dislosed firm orders for 89 MAX jets and a commitment to a fleet of 133, last year deferred delivery of 68 of those jets by four years until 2025-2027. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

