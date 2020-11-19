Southwest says about 25% of customers not comfortable flying 737 MAX

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Thursday that about 25% of its customers have indicated that they are not comfortable flying on the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been approved for flight following safety updates and training.

Southwest has conducted research on the Boeing Co jet throughout its 20-month grounding, which was sparked by two fatal crashes, to understand customers’ awareness of the topic and confidence in the aircraft, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)