Southwest says Boeing comments 'disappointing' but confident in 737 MAX work since then

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co believes that comments made by Boeing Co employees in internal messages about the development of the 737 MAX were “disappointing” but is “confident” in the work that the planemaker and regulators have done on the aircraft since the comments were made, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The messages, released by Boeing late Thursday, contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was “designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys”.

Southwest is Boeing's largest 737 MAX customer.