FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines expects to be the first airline to receive a Boeing Co 737 MAX delivery following a 20-month grounding of the jet, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The delivery should take place next week, he said.

United expects to receive eight new 737 MAX jets this month.