Boeing documents under review point to employee concerns -U.S. House aide

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co documents now under review by a U.S. government committee appear to point to a “very disturbing” picture of commentary from the planemaker’s employees over the 737 MAX aircraft, a House of Representatives transportation infrastructure committee aide said on Tuesday.

The documents, submitted to the committee late on Monday, discussed concerns over Boeing’s commitment to safety, along with efforts by some employees to ensure the company’s production plans were not diverted by regulators or others, said the aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private records.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.