FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a training review for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX will begin on Monday in London, a key milestone for the plane’s eventual return to service.

The FAA said the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB) for the Boeing 737 MAX will take place at London Gatwick Airport and meet for approximately nine days “to review Boeing’s proposed training for 737 MAX flight crews” and will include civil aviation authorities and airline flight crews from the United States, Canada, Brazil and the European Union. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)