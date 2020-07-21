FAA to propose Boeing 737 MAX airworthiness directive in near future

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it plans to issue a proposed airworthiness directive for the Boeing 737 MAX in the “near future” to address changes made since the plane was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

The FAA said the public get 45 days to comment on “proposed design changes and crew procedures to mitigate the safety issues identified during the investigations that followed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents.” The FAA noted that there are still a number of key steps before the plane can resume commercial service. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)