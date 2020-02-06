Software update to address 737 MAX indicator light issue will not delay return schedule -- Boeing

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said Thursday that a new software update to address an indicator light issue on the grounded 737 MAX will not impact its mid-2020 estimate for the plane’s return to service.

The U.S. planemaker said during flight testing of the 737 MAX’s updated software, an indicator light associated with the stabilizer trim system incorrectly illuminated in the flight deck. Boeing said the software update will “ensure that this indicator light only illuminates as intended.” The Federal Aviation Administration reiterated Thursday “there is no set time frame for when the aircraft will be cleared for return to passenger service.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)