UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain temporarily banned Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines from entering its airspace after a jet with that type of engine shed debris over Denver, in the United States, at the weekend.

“After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace,” UK transport minister Grant Shapps said on twitter on Monday.

Britain’s regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, noted on twitter that the particular configuration is not used by any UK airlines. It is operated by airlines in the U.S., Japan and South Korea, where authorities have also stopped its use, it said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)