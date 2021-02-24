U.S. lawmakers urge FAA to submit delayed airline engine safety report to Congress

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has failed to turn over a report to Congress on airline engine safety required under a 2018 law.

Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Garret Graves, the senior Republican on the aviation subcommittee, cited Saturday’s engine failure on a United 777-200 plane in their letter urging the FAA to quickly submit the required report.

Without the report, they wrote to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, it was impossible for anyone “to know whether the best practices and recommendations to improve airline engine safety could have helped to prevent the engine mishaps that have taken place since the October 2019 safety review.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)