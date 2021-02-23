FAA working 'nonstop' on United Airlines Boeing 777 engine failure probe - administrator

FILE PHOTO: The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a Feb. 20 engine failure incident, in a hangar at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 22, 2021. National Transportation Safety Board/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson said Tuesday the agency is acting quickly to finalize a new emergency airworthiness directive that will require stepped-up inspections of all Boeing 777-200 airplanes with Pratt & Whitney PW400 engines after an engine failure on a United Airlines flight.

The agency announced Sunday it would soon issue a directive, while United said it would ground its fleet of 777s with the engine in question pending the FAA directive.

“We have been working on this nonstop since Saturday afternoon and I am confident that we will get it right,” Dickson said. “We want to understand what happened and then take the necessary steps to prevent a similar occurrence in the future.”

(This story fixes headline from 77 to 777))