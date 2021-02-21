Japan requests airlines stop using Boeing 777s with P&W4000 engines until further notice

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan has requested airlines avoid using Boeing Co 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines for take-offs, landings and overflights in its territory until further notice, the Japan Aeronautical Service Information Center said.

The notice to airmen, issued on Sunday evening, came after a United Airlines 777 landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed.

The 26-year-old United 777 was powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines. There were no reports of injuries in the plane or on the ground. (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes)