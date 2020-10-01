Washington state governor says Boeing 787 decision requires review of 'company's favorable tax treatment'

FILE PHOTO: Washington Governor Jay Inslee arrives at the Washington State Department of Health in Tumwater, Washington, U.S. May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said on Thursday that Boeing Co’s decision to shift all 787 production to South Carolina requires a review of the company’s favorable tax treatment.

“The state is committed to maintaining support for those companies and workers,” Inslee, a Democrat, said by email.

“But Boeing’s decision to take the 787 to South Carolina necessitates a review of our partnership and the company’s favorable tax treatment,” Inslee said.