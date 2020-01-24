Boeing considering new 787 Dreamliner production cut -- sources

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is weighing another production cut of its 787 Dreamliner, but may not have to take that step depending on the size and timing of orders from China stemming from a recent U.S. trade agreement, people briefed on the matter said Friday.

Earlier this month, U.S. airplane leasing firm Air Lease Corp Chief Executive Officer John Plueger said Boeing could be forced to cut production of its 787 Dreamliners to 10 aircraft per month, amid a drought of orders from China. Boeing shares were off nearly 1% in mid-day trading Friday.

Bloomberg News reported the potential production cut earlier. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and David Shepardson)