May 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)