Boeing partners with supersonic business jet developer Aerion

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday partnered with Aerion to provide engineering, manufacturing and flight testing services for the company’s $120 million supersonic business jet.

Aerion AS2 jet, slated for it first flight in 2023, can fly at speeds of up to Mach 1.4, or about 1,000 miles per hour, and is up to 70 percent faster than conventional business jets.

Both, Boeing and Nevada-based Aerion did not disclose the terms of the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)