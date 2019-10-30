Boeing CEO Muilenburg says he has not offered to resign

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg told a U.S. House panel on Wednesday he has not offered to resign or submitted a resignation letter in the wake of two devastating 737 MAX crashes.

“I am responsible. These two accidents happened on my watch. I feel responsible to see this through,” said Muilenburg, who was stripped of his title as board chairman earlier this month, also rebuffed suggestions that he take a pay cut after he received $23 million in compensation last year, saying his focus was “not on the money.” Representative Paul Mitchell, a Republican, a former CEO of a small company, told Muilenburg that he would have submitted his resignation under these circumstances “because I am responsible.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)