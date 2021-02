FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed at the Egyptair desk at Charles de Gaulle airport, after an Egyptair flight disappeared from radar during its flight from Paris to Cairo, in Paris, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptair grounded four Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt& Whitney 4000-112 engines following recommendations by Boeing and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), after the same type of engine had failed on a United Airlines flight earlier this week, the airlines said in a statement on Monday.