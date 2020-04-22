UPDATE 1-Boeing 737 program chief to oversee commercial programs

(Adds quote, background)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The head of Boeing Co’s 737 program has been tapped to oversee all of the planemaker’s commercial programs as it works to win approval to return the 737 MAX, the best-selling aircraft grounded 13 months ago, to service.

Stan Deal, who heads Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Mark Jenks will be responsible for all programs and the heads of the 737, 747/767, 777 and 787 programs will report to him.

Jenks was named head of the 737 program in July after the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes in five months. Boeing halted production of the MAX in January.

Deal said he was reshaping the “organization to reflect the new realities of our business moving forward.” He said Jenks “will ensure consistency, best practices and learnings are applied across all of our airplane programs,” adding that he would stand “up a lean Airplane Programs organization.”

Boeing restarted commercial airplane operations in Washington state this week. Last month, the company said it wanted the government to “ensure a minimum of $60 billion in access to public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees, for the aerospace manufacturing industry.”

The planemaker - which last week reported delivering just 50 planes in the first quarter, it lowest for the quarter since 1984 - has not said what type of direct government assistance it may pursue.

Boeing remains in talks with regulators seeking approval to return the 737 MAX to service. Earlier this month, it said it was addressing two new software issues with the MAX flight control computer. But a key certification test flight is not expected until late May at the earliest.

Walt Odisho, a former vice president for manufacturing at Toyota Motor Corp who is a vice president of manufacturing, safety, and quality at Boeing, was named to lead the 737 program.

Deal said Odisho’s “passionate focus on safety and quality will be essential as the 737 program prepares to restart MAX production, transform the Renton factory and prepare several hundred stored airplanes for delivery.”

Jenks spent half of his more than 36-year Boeing career on the 787 and an earlier alternative that was never launched, the Sonic Cruiser. Jenks is among those credited with turning around the 787 Dreamliner program.

On Tuesday, Boeing named Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith to oversee a newly formed group that will consolidate several key operational areas. The group will oversee manufacturing, supply chain and operations, finance, enterprise performance, strategy, enterprise services and administration, the company said.