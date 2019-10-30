Company News
October 30, 2019

UPDATE 1-Air Premia in provisional deal to buy 5 Boeing 787-9

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean startup carrier Air Premia announced a provisional agreement on Wednesday to buy five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jetliners worth $1.4 billion at list prices.

The deal, confirming an earlier report by Reuters, follows an agreement by the carrier to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corp as it prepares to start flying next year.

The airline, targeting routes in Asia, is one of a number of emerging players in South Korea’s expanding low-cost market. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Anshuman Daga)

