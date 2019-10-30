UPDATE 2-Air Premia in provisional deal to buy 5 Boeing 787-9

(Add background on Air Premia)

HONG KONG/SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean startup carrier Air Premia announced a provisional agreement on Wednesday to buy five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets worth $1.4 billion at list prices, aiming to fly them on mid- and long-haul routes to compete with budget rivals.

The deal follows an agreement by the carrier to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corp as it prepares to start flying in September 2020.

Air Premia said in a statement on Wednesday that it plans to introduce a total of 10 787-9s by 2024.

The airline, which aims to fly to Vietnam and Hong Kong next year and Los Angeles in 2021, is one of several emerging players in South Korea’s expanding and highly competitive low-cost market.

South Korea’s budget carriers are grappling with rising competition and a slump in travel demand to its neighbouring country, Japan, as a result of a diplomatic row.

Seouleaguer Co., Ltd., a distributor of Botox and fillers, holds a 9.53% stake in the unlisted Air Premia, according to its stock exchange filing.

Air Premia, which is established in 2017 and obtained an air carrier license this year, aims to cater to medium and long-haul routes that other budget carriers do not mainly serve, while offering more competitive prices compared with full-service carriers, according to its website. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Hyunjoo jin and Heekyong Yang. Editing by Anshuman Daga and Gerry Doyle)