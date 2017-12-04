FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeromexico eyes Delta's CSeries jet order amid U.S. trade spat -sources
Sections
Featured
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Special Report
China
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Politics
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in an hour

Aeromexico eyes Delta's CSeries jet order amid U.S. trade spat -sources

Allison Lampert, Christine Murray

2 Min Read

MONTREAL/MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Aeromexico has held preliminary talks to take some Bombardier CSeries jets orders from Delta Air Lines Inc, which owns a stake in the Mexican carrier, to avoid possible U.S. trade duties levied on the planes, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Mexico’s largest carrier, 49-percent owned by Delta, is considering taking an unknown number of the 75 CSeries planes ordered by Delta in 2016, one of the sources said. Delta’s CSeries deliveries, scheduled to begin in spring 2018, face a possible 300 percent U.S. duty stemming from a trade dispute with Boeing Co.

In October, Bombardier gave a controlling stake in the CSeries program to Airbus SE, which would enable assembly in the United States in a move it says will help bypass potential import duties.

Bombardier declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Aeromexico referred questions to Delta. A U.S.-based spokesman for Delta did not comment on any specific deal, but referred to recent remarks by the company’s CEO who said the carrier would not pay any duties, but still intended to “take the aircraft.” (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Christine Murray in Mexico City; Editing by Denny Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.