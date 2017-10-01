Britain will fight its corner in Boeing-Bombardier standoff - minister

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain will fight its corner in the damaging dispute between U.S. planemaker Boeing and Canadian rival Bombardier, its trade minister said on Sunday, adding that “protectionism always ends badly”.

The U.S. Department of Commerce last week imposed a 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a plant in Belfast, following a complaint by Boeing, which accuses Canada of unfairly subsidising Bombardier.

The trade minister, Liam Fox, told the Conservative Party’s annual conference that the two companies must find a resolution.