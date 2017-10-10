FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK business minister to make statement on Bombardier after 1130 GMT
October 10, 2017 / 9:50 AM / in 10 days

UK business minister to make statement on Bombardier after 1130 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark will make a statement to parliament on Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier on Tuesday sometime after 1130 GMT, parliament announced.

Prime Minister Theresa May intervened in a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing led to the U.S. Department of Commerce imposing a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets.

The U.S. ruling puts as many as 4,200 jobs at risk at a plant in the British province of Northern Ireland, where the jets’ carbon wings are made.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

