British, Canadian PMs set for talks on Bombardier-Boeing spat
September 12, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a month ago

British, Canadian PMs set for talks on Bombardier-Boeing spat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. JOHN‘S, Newfoundland, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet in Ottawa next week and are set to discuss a crisis between U.S. firm Boeing Co and its Canadian rival Bombardier, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the two leaders would hold talks on Sept. 18. Boeing has launched a potentially damaging trade action against Bombardier, which is a major employer in both Canada and Britain. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
