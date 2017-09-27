FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta: confident U.S. trade complaint against Bombardier will be rejected
September 27, 2017

Delta: confident U.S. trade complaint against Bombardier will be rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it is confident that a trade complaint brought by Boeing Co against the sale of Bombardier Inc CSeries jets in the United States will be rejected at a later stage.

Delta, which ordered 75 CSeries jets in April 2016, made the statement after the U.S Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the 110-130 seat planes. The duty is subject to a final ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2018. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

