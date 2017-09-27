FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM says Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised at NAFTA talks
September 27, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 22 days ago

Canada PM says Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised at NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland raised the issue of U.S. tariffs imposed on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jet at a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday during negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Our minister of foreign affairs brought up this issue directly with Trade Representative Lighthizer today in the NAFTA negotiations,” Trudeau told parliament. “We will continue to stand up for Canadian jobs every step of the way, defend our workers in the aerospace industry in Quebec and right across the country. We know that the punitive actions taken by Boeing are completely unfounded and without merit.” (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler)

