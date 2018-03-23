FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier Inc to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties, a Boeing spokesman said on Thursday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years.

The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, the world’s largest maker of jetliners, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Canada and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

