Britain in talks with Boeing for multi-bln pound air force contract - FT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain has begun exclusive talks with planemaker Boeing Co for a multi-billion pound contract to replace its fleet of ageing surveillance aircraft for the Royal Air Force, the Financial Times reported here on Tuesday.

The decision to move ahead with one potential supplier, expected to be confirmed ahead of a Nato conference this week, will likely spark a backlash from parts of the defence establishment as it has been done without a competitive process, according to the report.

