October 2, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain in talks with Boeing for multi-bln pound air force contract - FT

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain has begun exclusive talks with planemaker Boeing Co for a multi-billion pound contract to replace its fleet of ageing surveillance aircraft for the Royal Air Force, the Financial Times reported here on Tuesday.

The decision to move ahead with one potential supplier, expected to be confirmed ahead of a Nato conference this week, will likely spark a backlash from parts of the defence establishment as it has been done without a competitive process, according to the report.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

