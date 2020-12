SEATTLE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is reducing its 787 widebody production to five jets monthly in mid-2021 from six, and delivered zero 787s to customers in November, as longer-haul travel demand remains weakened by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. planemaker’s Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

