Southwest flight attendants sue Boeing over 737 MAX grounding

Southwest Airlines Inc flight attendants have sued Boeing Co accusing the planemaker of concealing design and safety defects in its grounded 737 MAX aircraft, causing them to lose wages and other compensation.

The proposed class action was filed by eight Southwest flight attendants from six U.S. states, on behalf of roughly 17,000 flight attendants, on Monday in the federal court in Chicago, where Boeing is based.

