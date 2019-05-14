Boeing deliveries hammered by 737 MAX groundings

May 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co handed over 24 percent fewer jet airplanes in the first four months of 2019 compared with the same period a year earlier as the grounding of its top-selling 737 MAX aircraft halted deliveries for a second month.

Deliveries of the aircraft were stopped in early March, a few days after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed, killing all 157 people on board, in the second fatal accident involving the 737 MAX in just five months. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)