April 10 (Reuters) - World’s biggest planemaker Boeing Co said on Tuesday its deliveries rose about 9 percent in the first quarter, led by higher demand for its best selling single-aisle 737 jetliners.

Boeing delivered 184 commercial aircraft in the quarter ended March, up from 169 planes a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)