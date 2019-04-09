Company News
Boeing deliveries sink in first quarter after 737 MAX groundings

April 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over far fewer aircraft in the first quarter as the planemaker halted deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX following the global grounding of the jets after two fatal crashes.

Deliveries of the 737 planes fell to 89 in the first quarter from 132 a year earlier.

Total orders fell to 91 aircraft in the first quarter from 180 a year earlier. There were no new MAX orders in March.

