Boeing delivers 46 jets in January

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered 46 aircraft in January, up from 44 a year earlier, as the world’s biggest planemaker gears up for another year of record sales amid booming demand from the airline industry.

The company said on Tuesday it won 43 net orders last month, beating European rival Airbus SE, which did not report any wins, and had 13 cancellations dominated by the superjumbo A380 aircraft.

Airbus delivered 39 aircraft in January, up from 27 a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)